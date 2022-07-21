Ajay Devgn Drops BTS Stills From 'Runway 34' Sets; Thanks Audiences For Their Love

Veteran actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to pen a heartfelt note thanking fans for the success his recently released thriller project, Runway 34 garnered. Released in April, Runway 34 opened to positive reviews from the audience, with many hailing the gripping storyline and the power-packed performances from the stellar cast. Following its successful run in theatres and OTT, Ajay Devgn penned a note thanking fans for making his 'sleepless nights' worth it.

The actor, who also directed and produced the film, shared BTS stills from the sets wherein he can be seen working behind the camera with his team. Apart from Ajay, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani among others in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn drops BTS pics from Runway 34 sets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Devgn shared a trial of monochrome glimpses of him working intently with his crew. In the caption, he mentioned, "Looking at Runway 34 still receiving so much love from the audience makes all the sleepless nights WORTH IT." Take a look.

The aviation thriller is loosely based on the real-life events linked to the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident. Ajay took on the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna, while Rakul Preet appeared as the first officer Tanya Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen essaying the role of an investigating officer Narayan Vedant.

The film had a decent run at the Box Office, following which, it availed a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. In an earlier conversation with PTI, Ajay opened up about his Runway 34 character. He mentioned, "I loved the character, he is not completely white or dark, he is a little greyish... He likes to break the rules but would not do anything wrong that will harm anybody."

The actor will now be seen in the sports drama Maidaan, which chronicles the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. he also has Thank God, Drishyam 2 among others in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN)