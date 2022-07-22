Ajay Devgn 'elated' As He Bags 3rd National Award For 'Tanhaji'; Read Statement

Ajay Devgn made headlines on July 22 after the National Film Awards 2022 winners were announced as he won the Best Actor Award for his role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Wishes poured in for the Singham star as fans and well-wishers from the industry celebrated his victory with him. Ajay Devgn shared the award for Best Actor with Suriya, who bagged the award for his role in Soorarai Pottru.

The 53-year-old has now released a statement thanking his fans and family for their love and support as he expressed how 'elated' he was with the big win. This is his third National Award victory, after winning it for Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Ajay Devgn reacts to National Film Award win for Best Actor

Industry tracker Taran Adarsh shared an official statement by the Bollywood actor, in which he extended his gratitude to his parents and God for his achievement. Extending his thanks to his creative team, fans and followers, Ajay Devgn said-

"I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners"

Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles and was helmed by Om Raut. The film saw Devgn step into the shoes of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare and the 2020 film was the biggest hit of his career, earning close to Rs 300 crore in India alone.

Ajay Devgn's wife, Kajol, who was also part of Tanhaji, took to her Instagram account to congratulate the actor on his award. She listed the three awards that the film won and congratulated the team as she shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film. Apart from Ajay Devgn's award for Best Actor, the film also bagged an award for Best Costume Designer. It also won in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

Ajay Devgn films

Ajay Devgn is known for his films including Singham, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and many more. The actor was most recently seen in Runway 34, in which he donned the director's hat, along with playing the lead role in the movie. He was seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and others. The actor is now gearing up for his next project titled Bholaa. The film will see him in the director's seat yet again and will star him alongside Tabu. The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on March 30.