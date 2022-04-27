Last Updated:

Ajay Devgn Ends 'misunderstanding' With Sudeepa; 'We Expect All To Respect Our Language'

The dispute between actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa appears to be reaching at a conclusion after the latter tendered an explanation about his comment.

The Twitter dispute between actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa appears to be reaching at a conclusion after the latter tendered an explanation about his 'National language' comment. Responding to the same, the Singham star appreciated the South actor for clearing up the 'misunderstanding' that might have been brought up due to misleading translation. 

Ajay Devgn, being the flag bearer to defend the Hindi language stated, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

Ajay Devgn responds to Kichcha Sudeepa's explanation

Kichcha Sudeepa replies 'I don't blame you' Ajay Devgn

Just minutes after Ajay Devgn's response, Kichcha Sudeepa tweeted about 'translation' and 'interpretations' being people's perspectives. Clarifying that there are no hard feelings, Sudeepa added, "I don't blame you," adding that he would have wished for the actor to write to him for 'a creative reason' instead. 

How did the Twitter dispute begin between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa?

During the trailer launch event of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Kichcha Sudeepa happened to have slandered the Hindi language while replying to a question. As per Pinkvilla, the English translation of his Kannada statement was loosely translated as, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.''

This did not go down well with Ajay Devgn who took to Twitter to directly address the same by writing, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

