Ajay Devgn Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi; 'always Insightful Interacting With You'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocked his 71st birthday today, the leader has been receiving warm greetings from several eminent personalities across the nation. From top politicians to Bollywood celebrities, everyone wished him good health and happiness on the auspicious occasion. Superstar Ajay Devgn also recollected his 'wonderful & insightful' interactions with the PM and shared a throwback photo with him.

As PM Modi turns 71, many affluent people from the film fraternity, including Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor among others have taken to social media handles, expressing adoration for the country's PM.

Ajay Devgn sends hearty wishes to PM Modi

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, September 17, the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor uploaded a picture with PM Modi, in which the duo can be seen shaking hands amicably. Lauding the 'Bharat' under his leadership, Ajay wrote, "Namaskar Modi ji. Wish you very many happy returns of the day Sir. It’s always been wonderful & insightful interacting with you. And, I’m proud of the Bharat associated with your leadership".

Even last year, PM Modi responded to Ajay's greeting on his 70th birthday, saying he is ‘delighted’ to receive the actor’s message. The Prime Minister then had a sweet message for the star’s son Yug, who also celebrated his birthday in the same month by planting a tree. He wrote, "Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn'.

Namaskar Modi ji.

Wish you very many happy returns of the day Sir. It’s always been wonderful & insightful interacting with you. And, I’m proud of the Bharat🇮🇳 associated with your leadership🙏@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4np04yIRus — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2021

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Apart from Ajay, Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor also reminisced their interaction with the PM as they poured in wishes for the Prime Minister. Taking to her social media handle, Ekta Kapoor wished him on the 'joyous occasion', along with a selfie in which PM Modi is accompanied by Kangana Ranaut, Ekta and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. The photo is from an event cheered by the PM at his residence in 2019 for select members from the film industry, as he stressed the importance of films, music and dance becoming an important medium to connect people as well as societies.

Warm greetings to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri @narendramodi Ji on the joyous occasion of his birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and success, always. pic.twitter.com/eE0QamYtLp — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) September 17, 2021

Akshay Kumar, who recently received PM Modi's heartfelt condolence on his mother's demise, also thanked him for treating the actor like his own and giving him motivation and blessings. Taking to his Twitter handle, he also praised the PM for blessing the actor with a lot of affection, further wishing him health and happiness.

आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2021

