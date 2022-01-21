Ajay Devgn Feels India Can 'go Beyond International Shows' In Making OTT Content; Read How

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his OTT debut through the show Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness which will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from acting, Devgn will also be producing the web series The Great Indian Murder which will also be premiering on Hotstar. The actor opened up about the boom of OTT in India and shared that he has planned more content for OTT and that India can go beyond the international shows.

Ajay Devgn on creating more OTT content

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn opened up about the boom of OTT in India and shared that he was working on creating more content. The actor, who will soon be making his debut on OTT through his show Rudra said that he and his team were planning a lot of content. He explained that the scripting was in progress and by the end of the year audience will see a couple of films and shows on OTT.

Ajay Devgn emphasized that the digital medium gave filmmakers the scope to explore stories and concepts that would otherwise not be explored on the big screen. He said that putting out new concepts and stories is what attracted him towards OTT and he is excited to see how much he can explore. The Singham actor further explained that Indian culture is rich and vast and Indian shows can go beyond international shows in terms of stories and catogories.

More about Rudra

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is touted to be one of the biggest Indian web series to air on Disney+ Hotstar. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series, Luther. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Meanwhile, Devgn is all set to have a jam-packed 2022 and has several projects lined up for back-to-back releases. He is set to feature in movies like Thank God, Maidaan, Runway 34 and more. Ajay will also be seen in cameo roles in movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

