Ajay Devgn's Films Where He Played The Role Of A Gangster; See Full List

Ajay Devgn's movies have often been successful at the box-office. Devgn's movies that remain widely popular include Drishyam, Golmaal, Vijaypath, Company, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Singham, and many more. He has also appeared in several critically acclaimed flicks. With all that said now, read about the times when Ajay Devgn played the role of a gangster in his films.

READ:Kobe Bryant, Gianna 'assumed' Risk Of Crash While Onboard, Claims Helicopter Company

Times when Ajay Devgn played a gangster in his films

READ:After Vizag Gas Leak, Company LG Polymers Evacuating 13,000 Tonnes Styrene To South Korea

READ:Songs From Aishwarya Rai & Ajay Devgn Starrer National Award Winning Film 'Raincoat'

Company

The 2002 film tells the tale of two men who form a gang and become notorious in the city. Things go south when rivalry and disputes emerge between the two. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was quite popular back then and the soundtrack attracted many fans. The movie has a rating of 8 on IMDb.

READ:Ajay Devgn Hilariously Trolls Actor-wife Kajol, Compares 22 Years Of Marriage To Lockdown

READ:Ajay Devgn To Anil Kapoor; Bollywood Actors From The 90s That Are A Rage Even Today

Vijaypath

This 1994 action-romance film was quite popular back then. The film revolves around Dilawar Singh, a gangster's brother who enters into fights with men who killed his brother. The film is directed by Farogh Siddique. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Danny Denzongpa.

READ:Ajay Devgn's Hit Movies On Hotstar; From 'De De Pyaar De' To 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

READ:Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan's Superhit Movies Together; From 'Omkara' To 'Kachche Dhaage'

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

This is one of Ajay Devgn's most popular gangster films. The film tells the tale of two gangsters, Sultan Mirza and Shoaib Khan. They are two gangsters who rule over the city of Mumbai. The movie is directed by Milan Luthria. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles

READ:Ajay Devgn's Most Iconic Dance Steps That Can Never Be Forgotten; 'Singham' To 'Golmaal'

READ:Ajay Devgn's Remarkable Work With South Indian Directors; From Mani Ratnam To Prabhu Deva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.