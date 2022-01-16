Ajay Devgn Hails 'ever-rising Entrepreneurial Spirit' Of India On National Startup Day

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account on the occasion of National Startup Day and penned down a note about the 'ever-rising entrepreneurial spirit' of the country. He urged his fans and followers to encourage and celebrate all enterprises irrespective of size. The actor was last seen in Sooryavanshi and currently has several films in the pipeline.

Bollywood's Ajay Devgn headed to the micro-blogging site on Sunday and penned down a note on the occasion of National Startup Day. His tweet read, "Ever-rising entrepreneurial spirit has proved how startups will be the driving force of our country’s future. Let's celebrate not just the glittering unicorns, but every enterprise, irrespective of size, that exhibits innovation and problem-solving. #NationalStartupDay".

What is National Startup Day?

On January 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s startup ecosystem and announced January 16 as National Startup Day. He urged startups to follow the mantra: “Let us innovate for India, innovate from India.” He mentioned that startups will be the 'backbone of new India' as he interacted with the bright youngsters from the startup ecosystem. He also urged the individuals to have global aspirations and mentioned that 'diversity is our strength'.

“Our startups are changing the rules of the game. That’s why startups are going to be the backbone of new India. These billion-dollar startups are proof of India becoming Aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) and our country's Aatmavishwas (self-confidence)," PM Modi said.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Ajay Devgn films that have been the talk of the town include sports drama Maidaan, in which he will step into the shoes of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will follow the journey of Rahim and his team and is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022. Apart from the actor, the film will also see Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh take on pivotal roles. The actor also has SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline, which has faced several delays in release owing to the pandemic. Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also play important roles in the film. Apart from these two films, he will also be putting on his director's cap for Runway 34, in which he will also take on a role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

