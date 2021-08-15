Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Actors Extend Wishes To Fans On Independence Day

On Independence Day, actors from the Bollywood film fraternity took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes to their fans and followers. From Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra to Janhvi Kapoor, several actors put up posts and stories to celebrate the occasion. Have a look at some of their posts:

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account on Sunday and paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra as part of his Independence Day wishes. His most recent film released on Amazon Prime Video and the actor paid his respects to Captain Batra and wrote, ‘But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today.’

Kartik Aaryan also headed to Instagram on the occasion of Independence Day. He uploaded a picture of himself posing with his arms wide open in front of the illuminated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. He wrote in the caption, ‘I love my India.❤️’

Kriti Sanon who is flying high receiving rave reviews for stellar performance in Mimi, uploaded a unique Independence Day reel. She wrote, ‘Let’s dedicate this Independence Day to the ones who made our country proud.’ In the reel she further went on to add pictures and videos of the seven Indian medalists from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself in traditional attire. She accompanied her post with an elaborate caption and wrote, ‘I do not litter , I do not break signals , I do not differentiate between faiths , I live n let live , I rejoice unity in diversity, I take pride in living in harmony , I appreciate and value our freedom in a democracy, i follow through my duties as a citizen I AM INDEPENDENT, I AM AN INDIAN!’ She then went on to ask her followers if they add to India’s greatness on a daily basis and wrote, ‘Are you truly worthy of celebrating Independence Day ?? Do you add to making India great on a daily basis ?? Ask yourself , r u truly a part of independent INDIA??’

Other actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor posted stories on their Instagram accounts to extend their Independence Day wishes to their fans. Janhvi Kapoor uploaded a story of the Indian flag and accompanied it with a caption, in which she hoped for India to stay united. She also urged her fans to continue to celebrate the country’s history and culture.

Ajay Devgn put up a picture of himself in a black shirt posing before the Indian flag. In his story he expressed his gratitude to the defence forces. The actor was most recently seen in war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories and put up a video of a bird flying high in the sky. In the video she wrote, ‘Happy Independence Day!’ and posted an emoticon of the Indian flag.

Anil Kapoor also put up a story of a black and white flag hoisting ceremony. He wrote, ‘May our tricolour fly high and touch the sky!’

Arjun Kapoor also hopped onto the bandwagon and posted a story for Independence Day. He urged his fans and followers to ‘Salute our great nation.’

Picture Credits: Pixabay, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Instagram

