Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R Madhavan's Supernatural Thriller Gets Release Date

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's upcoming supernatural thriller got a release date. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit the big screens on March 8 next year. The film helmed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame will mark the Hindi film debut of Janki Bodiwala, well-known for her role in Chhello Divas.

3 things you need to know

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan's film went on the floors in June.

The supernatural thriller is produced by Ajay Devgn.



Jyotika's Hindi film gets a release date

Vikas Bahl's upcoming supernatural thriller film will be released on March 8, 2024. The film "promises to redefine the genre. The film will also mark the Hindi film debut of the young actress, Janki Bodiwala," shared the makers. Ajay Devgn was the first one to join the star cast of the film, followed by R Madhavan and Jyotika.

(Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's film gets a new release date | Image: Taran Adarsh/X)

The Chandramukhi actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. For the unversed, Jyotika is returning to Bollywood after 25 years and has also signed her second Hindi comeback movie titled Sri with Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, the untitled thriller film will reportedly be shot in Mussoorie, Mumbai and London. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Jyotika makes her Bollywood comeback

Jyotika will be making her comeback in Bollywood after two decades with the upcoming yet-untitled supernatural thriller co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Jyotika’s last Bollywood outing was the film titled Little John in 2001, which was directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

The film was also released in Hindi, Tamil and English languages. Also, Jyotika shot for the biographical drama titled Sri, a film based on a visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Reportedly, she will feature in the film in a special appearance.