Ajay Devgn, Kajol Wish Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday; Exclaim 'You're Simply The Best!'

On the occasion of the birthday of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa, the duo expressed their happiness by sharing heartwarming notes for their daughter on social media along with posting her cute photos. While the Runway 34 actor penned a note stating how special his daughter was, Kajol mentioned how her daughter was simply the best.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol's daughter Nysa turns 19

Ajay Devgn recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his daughter in which she can be seen gazing at the camera while sporting a black full-sleeved top with a pair of denim. In the caption, he wrote a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter in which he mentioned that she was really special to her and added that they were really privileged to have her. The note read, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you."

On the other hand, even Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a blissful picture of her daughter, Nysa while writing a birthday note for her in the caption that read, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, in which he will not only take on the lead role but will also direct and be a co-producer. The actor has also announced his next project titled Bholaa, which will be the remake of the 2019 Karthi-starrer Tamil hit Kaithi.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of his post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming film, which will release in 2023. Other upcoming movies on his list include Maidaan, Thank God and Drishyam 2 which are expected to hit the screens this year.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn