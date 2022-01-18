Ajay Devgn Launches Cartoonist Manoj Sinha's 2022 Calendar Featuring His Iconic Roles

Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the film industry in 2021 and has now received a special tribute from cartoonist Manoj Sinha. In the past, Sinha has drawn characters of celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni and even PM Modi for his annual calendar. The cartoonist has drawn 12 characters of Ajay Devgn for his 2022 calendar and paid tribute to him. The calendar was launched by Devgn and Sinha during a special event.

Every year, cartoonist Manoj Sinha draws animated characters of celebrities for his annual calendar. This year, Sinha chose Ajay Devgn as his model for his 2022 calendar and paid tribute to him as he completed 30 years in the film industry. Sinha drew 12 characters of Ajay from his iconic movies like Phool Aur Kaante, Singham, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and others. Pinkvilla reported that Devgn along with Singha launched the 2022 calendar on Tuesday.

In an interview with the media outlet, Devgn expressed his excitement over the calendar and said that he was humbled and honoured that Manoj chose him as his calendar model. He added that he was happy to be featured and the calendar was a memento to commemorate his 30 years in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set to have a jam-packed 2022 and has several projects lined up for back-to-back releases. The actor will be making his digital debut this year with the show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series, Luther. He will also be seen in cameo roles in movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these, Devgn will also feature in movies like Thank God, Maidaan, Runway 34 and more.

During the promotions of Sooryavanshi, Ajay and Rohit Shetty confirmed that they will be reuniting for Singham 3, Devgn plays the role of policeman, Bajirao Singham. The shooting for the cop drama will go on floors in the second half of 2022. Apart from the aforementioned movies, Devgn will also star in two other movies that have been kept under the wraps.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@cartoonistmanojsinha