Ajay Devgn Mourns Death Of His Pet Coco, Pens Emotional Note: 'Miss You Deeply...'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Thank God, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is all set to hit the theatres next week. The actor has been constantly sharing exciting updates regarding the film on social media and amid this, on Sunday, he mourned the demise of his pet dog Coco, along with an emotional note.

Ajay Devgn mourns his pet's demise

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared an emotional note on the Stories section and expressed grief over his pet Coco's death, stating that he will always miss him. The Runway 34 actor wrote, "I’m sad to have lost my pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you deeply and always." Ajay shared the same note on his Twitter handle as well and it seems like he is deeply affected by his pet's demise. Take a look:

I’m sad 😞 to have lost my pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you deeply and for always. 💔 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2022

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34 and the duo is again set to share the screen space in the family entertainer, titled Thank God, which will hit the big screen on October 24. Recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the forthcoming flick after which it landed into legal trouble. UP-based advocate Himanshu Srivastava accused the makers and actors of hurting religious sentiments.

Revealing the reason behind the complaint, Srivastava stated in a conversation with Republic Media Network, "The film is scheduled to release on October 25, its trailer has been released in which our Lord Chitragupta is depicted wrongly in the film." "Seeing and hearing this has caused us great pain and suffering. These people have filmed such a scene for cheap popularity and deliberately created a ruckus. Attempts have been made to hurt religious sentiments," he added.

Not only this, MP's Minister of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang penned a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban the upcoming movie. The letter stated that the Thank God trailer saw Devgn portraying Chitragupta, who is surrounded by "half-naked" women, making objectionable remarks. Due to these remarks, the film has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu society which is why there is a lot of anger against the movie.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn_universe