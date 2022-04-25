Ajay Devgn On Changing Film's Title From MayDay To Runway 34; 'People Didn't Understand'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet in the upcoming film Runway 34. Apart from leading the film, the actor is also donning the director and producer's hat for the movie. While the movie, which was earlier named MayDay, is set to hit the theatres this week, Ajay Devgn recently revealed the reason behind changing its name.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn opened up about the reason behind changing the film's title from MayDay to Runway 34. The actor revealed how many people did not understand the meaning of the title and rather considered it to be labour day. Adding to the same, the actor revealed he chose the title so that the viewers could relate to the film's script as it narrates the story of why the captain chose Runway 34 to land the flight. He also revealed there is a mystery behind the runway in the film that made Runway 34 a more apt title.

Ajay Devgn said, "A lot of people didn’t understand the title MayDay. They equated it to labour day.” "The best alternative to MayDay was Runway 34 because the film is about why the captain chose Runway 34, which is the wrong runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title," he added.

Ajay Devgn is known for his versatility as the actor has given his ace performance in various genres throughout his three-decades-long acting career. Whether it is comedy, action, romance, or drama, the actor had done it all. Therefore, when asked about his script selection process, the actor revealed he follows his heart and does those projects that he likes. He added, "I am very spontaneous when it comes to selecting the script, when you follow your heart, nothing gets monotonous.” The actor also mentioned how the runtime of a film plays a crucial role in its success, yet he believes every script comes with its own runtime.

More about Runway 34

After amazing the viewers with his ace acting skills in Rudra, Ajay Devgn is now all set to play the role of pilot Vikrant Khanna, who faces a legal battle after a horrific incident that took place when he was flying an airplane. He seeks help from other pilots as he fights his case against an official, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul Preet plays his fellow pilot. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, and Angira Dhar playing supporting roles. The film's poster read, "The truth is hidden 35,500 feet above the ground," hinting at the mystery-filled plot of the movie. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn