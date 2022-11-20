Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal And More Honoured At IFFI 2022; Anurag Thakur Hails Platform

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India began in Goa on Sunday, November 20. The opening ceremony of IFFI 2022 was attended by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. During the opening ceremony, several stars of the film industry, including Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal, were felicitated.

According to a report by ANI, the opening ceremony of the film festival was hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana. Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee and veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad were felicitated with special honours for their extraordinary work in the film industry.

During the ceremony, Aparshakti Khurana asked writer Vijayendra Prasad about the inspiration behind his writings. In his answer, the Bahubali writer said, "Gandhi Ji." He then left the audience in splits as he took out an Indian currency note from his pocket and quipped, "I was talking about this Gandhi Ji."

Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee on their love for films and IFFI

While receiving the honour, Ajay Devgn expressed his love for acting and filmmaking. He said, "I love making films. Be it acting or producing or directing, I love each and every aspect of films." "Thank you all for all the love," he added.

Ahead of the ceremony, Manoj Bajpayee praised the film festival as it gives filmmakers from across the world a chance to showcase their talent. He said, "It's a matter of pride that we organize such a huge film festival where filmmakers from all around the world come to show their films."

Anurag Thakur talks about IFFI 2022

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Union Minister Anurag Thakur talked about IFFI 2022 and revealed how it is acting as a bridge between filmmakers and the mainstream film industry. Thakur said, "This year lots of premieres are happening here. Several new initiatives are taken. This time, 1,000 entries came for the 75 creative minds. 75 creative minds were chosen from 10 fields. People from remote areas also participated."

He continued, "75 creative minds is for those who used to feel scared of coming to Mumbai, now their requirements are being bridged, and opportunities are being provided for all to be able to participate in the mainstream film industry."

In concluding his statement, he said, "This IFFI platform is not just for Mumbai film industry but for people across the nation to come together and work together. Season premier of OTT platform show will also be happening."

Image: Twitter/@ANI