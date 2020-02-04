Ajay Devgn Pays Homage To Tanaji Malusare And His Brave Soldiers

Ajay Devgn's recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is performing well at the Box Office. The film revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare and how he redeemed the Kondhana fort from the possession of Mughals. On this day in 1670, i.e February 4, Tanaji Malusare and his soldiers captured the fort, showcasing Maratha valour and sacrifice. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter today to pay homage to the bravery of Tanaji Malhusare.

Also read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's film ruling Mumbai circuit

Ajay Devgn pays homage to Tanaji Malusare

Also read: 'Tanhaji' all set to break Kabir Singh's record at BO as the film enters its 4th week

Ajay Devgn remembered the brave sacrifice of Tanaji Malusare through the photo he tweeted today. The photo features him as the on-screen iteration of the courageous soldier. Ajay Devgn, while promoting the film had stated it multiple times that the story of Tanaji Malusare was needed to be showcased on-screen as it is a tale of bravery, loyalty and the ultimate sacrifice. The actor was very vocal about wanting more and more people to know about the great heroes that exist in India itself.

Also read: CONFIRMED:Kartik Aaryan teams up with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut for his first action film

The film has done phenomenal business at the Box Office since its release this year on January 10. The film was also declared tax free in various states. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned over 250 crores at the Indian Box Office itself.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' breezes past Rs 250 crore milestone, eyes next breakthrough

#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' box-office collection surpasses Ranveer's 'Simmba', mints Rs 243 cr

Image courtesy - Ajay Devgn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.