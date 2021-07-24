Ajay Devgn Pays Sincere Tribute To Father Veeru Devgn, Calls Him His 'Guru'

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Drishyam star Ajay Devgn took to his social media to pay his tribute to his greatest 'Guru' in life, his father Veeru Devgn. The 52-year-old actor is currently busy promoting his forthcoming war-drama film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Check out Ajay Devgn's heartfelt tribute to his late father.

Ajay Devgn pays tribute to his father Veeru Devgn

Celebrated on July 23, Guru Purnima marks the celebration of teachers and Gurus, who impart their knowledge and wisdom to others. Celebrating the auspicious festival, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with his father, notable stunt choreographer Veeru Devgn. In an emotional tribute penned by the actor, he referred to his late father as his 'Guru'.

Devgn wrote, 'Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour🙏🏼🙏🏼#GuruPurnima'. Netizens were quick to follow suit as they filled the comment section with praying hands and heart emojis.

More on Ajay Devgn's late father Veeru Devgn

Veeru Devgn passed away on May 27, 2019, He was one of the most prominent artists in his field. The late choreographer worked in over 200 Bollywood films such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Jigar, and his son's debut movie Phool Aur Kante. Along with being a stunt choreographer, the artist was seen in a couple of movies in acting roles such as Kranti, Sourabh, Singhasan, and Mr. Natwarlal.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

After appearing in Om Raut's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's war movie titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set to be released on August 11 this year, the movie will also feature notable actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and Pranitha Subhash. The trailer of the movie was received positively by the audience, while the new song Zaalima CocaCola featuring Nora Fatehi's dance sequence is making several headlines.

