Ajay Devgn Pens Birthday Wish For Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Never Seen A Man So Dedicated'

Popular director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his big sets and extraordinary direction, is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming and most-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The director has clocked into his 59th birthday on February 24, 2022. Many b-town celebrities have extended their wishes to Bhansali, including Ajay Devgn who is collaborating with the former for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay Devgn pens a sweet wish for SLB

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn dropped an adorable picture with Bhansali. The picture featured Ajay and SLB having some fun conversation as both were clicked smiling. The Singham actor looked dapper in a black shirt, while Bhansali wore a white coloured shirt. Praising the director's dedication in the films he makes, the Golmaal actor tweeted, "I've never seen a man so dedicated to his craft than you and our recent collaboration only acted as a reminder to me. Happy Birthday, Sanjay!"

I've never seen a man so dedicated to his craft than you and our recent collaboration only acted as a reminder to me.



Happy Birthday Sanjay! pic.twitter.com/2WTnP2KZBV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 24, 2022

'Your cinema will be celebrated till generations': Shreya Ghoshal

Not only Ajay Devgn, but Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal has also penned a wish for Sanjay. She shared a throwback picture in which Bhansali is wearing a purple kurta and Shreya looked beautiful in a pink dress. The caption read, "Happy birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir." Stating that his cinema will be celebrated till generations, Ghoshal added, "Keep inspiring the world through your cinema and music that we will celebrate till generations to come."

A part from the singer's caption read, "You are the truest torchbearer of the rich legacy of our Indian films and music. But beyond all the extraordinary artistic virtues that the entire world knows of, you are the most humble, real, genuine human being I know of. May you always be healthy happy and safe." Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari also wished the director on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday My dearest Sanjay, Miss being there."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with the romantic Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). His top-rated films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and more. Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), both ranked among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Image: Twitter/@Ajay Devgn