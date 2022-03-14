Ajay Devgn Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish On His Friend Rohit Shetty's Birthday; See

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his dear friend Rohit Shetty. The Singham fame took to his Twitter handle and dropped a picture with Shetty. Ajay looked uber-cool in a red polo t-shirt teamed up with green-coloured cargo pants, while Rohit opted for a blue-coloured shirt paired with blue pair of denim. He wrote in the caption, "Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more!" He added, "This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend."

Fans call Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty a 'blockbuster' jodi

Fans are even wishing the director on his special day as one wrote, "Happy Birthday Shetty sir... I'm literally waiting for GOLMAAL series sequel", another one quipped, "Happy birthday dear sir @imRohitShetty you are such a brilliant, power pack, dashing director of Bollywood". A fan hailed Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's pair as he wrote, "All time blockbuster jodi happy Birthday Rohit Shetty".

A look at Rohit Shetty's career

Ajay and Rohit have collaborated on many projects. But, Shetty's debut feature film was Zameen that released in the year 2003. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. And ever since then the duo worked together in more than nine films and they created fireworks at the box office. The duo shares a deep friendship. Both opened up about their friendship during the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Shetty came to fame in 2006 after the release of his film, Golmaal which became his first-ever hit. His next two directories, Sunday and sequel of Golmaal named Golmaal Returns (both featuring Devgn)–were released theatrically in 2008 followed by All the Best: Fun Begins in 2009. In the third part of Golmaal, Golmaal 3 was a super hit as it entered100 Crore Club domestically. Shetty then began his Cop Universe in 2011 through his action film Singham and directed the comedy Bol Bachchan (also featuring Abhishek Bachchan) in 2012; both films were super hits and crossed 100 Crore Club domestically.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn on the professional front

After the blockbuster success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty's next movie is named Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, is garnering praises for his recently released web series, Rudra. He is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Runway 34.

