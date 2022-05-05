Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself and has managed to strengthen his foothold in Bollywood. From Saugandh in 1991 to Sooryavanshi, Akshay's filmographic resume is wide-ranging than any actor from any generation.

As the actor completed 30 years in Bollywood on 4th May, he penned a special message for all his fans and well-wishers. Recently, Ajay Devgn also showered love on his Sooryavanshi co-star for achieving the milestone.

Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar for completing 30 years in the industry

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are often seen supporting each other on the professional front. After Akshay Kumar gave a big shoutout to Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34, Ajay too wished his former co-star for his incredible journey in Bollywood.

On Thursday, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the Prithviraj actor. Along with sharing a picture of the duo sitting on a couch, Devgn penned a heartfelt note. He wrote "Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you @akshaykumar"

Here take a look at his tweet-

Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you 👏@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/H4gOyNh6Qr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 5, 2022

Gulshan Grover also congratulates Akshay on his achievement

Earlier, Gulshan Grover also took to his Twitter and shared a clip of Akshay Kumar completing 30 years in the industry. Along with the video, Grover penned a sweet note. He wrote "Congratulations Akki my Brother ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ for 30 years of Laggan , Passion ,Sincerity, Hardwork.Having been part of your journey and part of Your memorable and Superhit films has enriched me, made me a star and above everything, gave me a brother like you ! ⁦"

Here take a look at his tweet-

Congratulations Akki my Brother ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ for 30 years of Laggan , Passion ,Sincerity, Hardwork.Having been part of your journey and part of Your memorable and Superhit films has enriched me, made me a star and above everything, gave me a brother like you ! ⁦ pic.twitter.com/IDjQ6cjRjm — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) May 4, 2022

Akshay Kumar marks 30 years in cinema

Akshay, who enjoys a great fan following took to his Twitter handle on the 4th of May and thanked all his fans for supporting him in his journey. He wrote, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June."

Take a look at the tweet-

30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. https://t.co/nEpxCkPSq3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2022

Image: Twitter@ajaydevgn