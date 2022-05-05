Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ajaydevgn
Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself and has managed to strengthen his foothold in Bollywood. From Saugandh in 1991 to Sooryavanshi, Akshay's filmographic resume is wide-ranging than any actor from any generation.
As the actor completed 30 years in Bollywood on 4th May, he penned a special message for all his fans and well-wishers. Recently, Ajay Devgn also showered love on his Sooryavanshi co-star for achieving the milestone.
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are often seen supporting each other on the professional front. After Akshay Kumar gave a big shoutout to Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34, Ajay too wished his former co-star for his incredible journey in Bollywood.
On Thursday, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the Prithviraj actor. Along with sharing a picture of the duo sitting on a couch, Devgn penned a heartfelt note. He wrote "Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you @akshaykumar"
Here take a look at his tweet-
Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you 👏@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/H4gOyNh6Qr— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 5, 2022
Earlier, Gulshan Grover also took to his Twitter and shared a clip of Akshay Kumar completing 30 years in the industry. Along with the video, Grover penned a sweet note. He wrote "Congratulations Akki my Brother @akshaykumar for 30 years of Laggan , Passion ,Sincerity, Hardwork.Having been part of your journey and part of Your memorable and Superhit films has enriched me, made me a star and above everything, gave me a brother like you ! "
Here take a look at his tweet-
Congratulations Akki my Brother @akshaykumar for 30 years of Laggan , Passion ,Sincerity, Hardwork.Having been part of your journey and part of Your memorable and Superhit films has enriched me, made me a star and above everything, gave me a brother like you ! pic.twitter.com/IDjQ6cjRjm— Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) May 4, 2022
Akshay, who enjoys a great fan following took to his Twitter handle on the 4th of May and thanked all his fans for supporting him in his journey. He wrote, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June."
Take a look at the tweet-
30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. https://t.co/nEpxCkPSq3— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2022
Image: Twitter@ajaydevgn
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.