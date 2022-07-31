Ajay Devgn Pens Note For Wife Kajol On Completing 30 Yrs In Showbiz: 'You're All Fired Up'

Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The two have been married for over 23 years now and have also starred in several movies to date. The two always make sure to celebrate each other's victories and give away major couple goals. As Kajol recently completed 30 years in the film industry, Ajay Devgn penned a heartwarming note for her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a still with Kajol from their last outing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to mark her 30 years in showbiz. In his note, Ajay Devgn mentioned how Kajol is still "all fired up" despite completing three decades in the film industry. He further made a toast in honour of Kajol and more milestones, movies and memories of hers. He wrote, "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories. (sic)"

Kajol on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi, while she was still in school. The actor then went on to star in critically acclaimed films Baazigar, Udhaar Ki Zindagi and more. Over the years, she has proved her acting mettle in various genres and left her fans amazed with her performances. She recently addressed how she is feeling about completing three decades in the film industry.

Kajol shared a video montage of the art of her characters in films. She added her debut movie Bekhudi along with many blockbusters in the clip. Sharing the video, she penned, "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! (sic)"

"So cheers to 30 years and counting... and God willing to another 30 more! (sic)" she added.

Kajol's fans sent her warm wishes for completing her three-decades-long journey in the film industry. A fan penned, "happy 30 years (sic)," while another commented, "Whis this is true. At least 30 more and also the movie, at least 30 more too. love you Kajol.. (sic)"

(Image: @ajaydvgn/Instagram)