Ajay Devgn Pens Warm Note After India Loses In World Cup Semi-Final: 'Winning Or Losing..'

The Indian cricket team's knockout in the T20 World Cup's second semi-final has left the entire country heartbroken. Team India lost the match by a huge margin of 10 wickets as England chased the 169-runs target in just 16 overs. While cricket fans are still coping with the defeat, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned a warm note to extend his support to Team India and asked everyone to "chin up."

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned a warm note for the Men in Blue after they lost out to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Indian team's loss resulted in its exit from the World Cup.

In his note, Ajay Devgn wrote about Team India's performance and mentioned that they put their heart and soul into "converting the dreams" of the country into reality. He further lauded the team's players for performing under pressure and while having the nation's eyes on them.

He wrote, "Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you."

The actor further added, "Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever." Ajay Devgn signed the note as "an avid fan."

Several fans supported Devgn's note and cheered for Team India in the comment section. While one of them wrote, "Team India forever win or loss," another commented, "Our team is awesome and always will be awesome."

Image: Facebook/@ajaydegn/AP