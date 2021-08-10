Ajay Devgn Plays Vijay Karnik On ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’; Says, 'felt A Sense Of Power'

Ever since the makers of the film Bhuj: The Pride of India have announced the project, fans have been excitedly waiting for it to release. Ahead of its premiere, the makers released a video of an interaction between the film’s lead star Ajay Devgn and retired Wing Commander Vijay Karnik. The chat was hosted by Manoj Muntashir. During the conversation, Devgn was asked about his transformation into real-life hero Vijay Karnik, who mobilised women to aid the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Ajay Devgn’s insights on playing the role of Wing Commander Vijay Karnik

In the video, Devgn shared his views on his decision to give a green signal to the film. Elucidating on his decision, the actor said, “The main aim is to spread awareness of such bravery among the citizens of the country. It is very inspiring to hear such stories, which is one of the primary reasons why I wanted to be a part of the movie.”

Talking about his first response upon wearing the prestigious uniform, the actor said, “A lot of strength and dignity comes from wearing the uniform. As soon as one wears it, both the thought process and the body posture automatically undergo a change. You feel a sense of power within you.”

Further, Wing Commander Karnik was asked to elaborate on why he gave his nod to Bhuj: The Pride of India, to which he responded, “When director Abhishek Dudhaiya came to me stating he wants to make a film on the incident, he told me that he had done his research and that the team had spoken to 50-60 women of Madhapar. That is when I decided to give my nod to the project. Something within me, after that narration, told me that this is the man to work with.”

Apart from Devgn, the film also features actors Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt. Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is based on the life of then IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj Airport. He, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. This act was pivotal as it not only boosted the morale of the country but also helped India win the war.

IMAGE: AjayDevgn/Instagram/LETSOTT/Twitter

