Ajay Devgn Poses With Son Yug In Throwback Pic From Their 'short September Break'

Superstar Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his son Yug's 11th birthday in the Maldives recently, uploaded a throwback picture of the duo, reminiscing his 'short September break'. The actor was accompanied by his son and the latter's cousins as they embarked to the island nation earlier this month, with Ajay shooting Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Hailing it as one of the 'many defining moments' the actor's recent upload showcases the father-son duo were seated comfortably as they enjoyed the ocean views.

Yug clocked his 11th birthday on September 13, with the actor posting a lovely photo of his 'happy times', with his younger one soaking in the island's beauty. Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, has been roped in for an interesting episode of Bear Grylls' reality survival show, which previously starred eminent personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth.

Ajay Devgn poses with Yug in a throwback pic

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, September 24, the actor can be seen with his arms around Yug, with the duo donning similar white lowers. Ajay looks dapper with his white sneakers and shades as he enjoys his ride in the middle of the ocean. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that’s me, when we hit the waters at Maldives… A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break".

Wishing Yug on his birthday earlier this month, Ajay uploaded an adorable candid of the younger one, in which he can be seen soaking in the Maldivian beauty. Titling it 'Happy Birthday Boy', he added, "Happy times mean just being around you YUG 🎉❤️. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out 🎂".

Kajol, however, couldn't be present for her son's birthday but made sure to shower him with lovely wishes on her social media handle. Yug can be seen donning a 'Happy Birthday Boy' logo t-shirt in the picture, which Kajol captioned, "All of 11 and the smile in my heart always". Kajol and Ajay welcomed Yug into the world in 2010. The power couple also has an 18-year-old daughter named Nysa.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN)