Ajay Devgn Posts Video Marking His 3rd National Award; Kajol Highlights His Looks Too

After receiving commercial success for his 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn bagged the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, facilitated the films of 2020. As the award marked Devgn's third of his career, he recently looked back at his journey and shared his win with his fans.

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay Devgn shared a short video in which he mentioned how he also won the Best Actor Award in 1998 for Zakhm and in 2002 for The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you." He continued, "Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu."

Apart from this, the movie also won the Best Popular Film Award at the ceremony. Kajol, who played Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife, penned a sweet note for her husband on his big win. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "Bringing home two national awards and looking good is difficult!"

More about Tanhaji

Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film followed the story of Tanhaji, a Maratha warrior and Shivaji's lieutenant who reclaims the Kondhana fort for his king.