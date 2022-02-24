Celebrity couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol ringed in their wedding anniversary today and it seems that the Singham actor found a unique way to wish his wife. The couple who never fails to impress fans with their social media posts and on-screen presence received best wishes from their well-wishers on social media.

After Ajay had set a reminder on social media, he shared a video from the couple’s joint interview in which the actor confessed he was surprised that after all these years, she is still with him. The couple who first met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul had tied the knot in 1999 when the two starred together in Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. In the clip shared by Ajay on Instagram, he can be seen saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me." Ajay's statement left Kajol saying "aww" and that too with a big smile on her face. For the unknown, the couple is doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa, and son Yug.

Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on marriage anniversary

While extending his wishes, Ajay wrote, “1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol”

The actor is yet to react to the post and also has not yet shared a post for her better half on the special occasion. Earlier, this week, Ajay left fans in a split after he had set a digital reminder for his anniversary today. He had then shared a picture of the quiz segment from one of the prominent celebrity chat shows where he appeared with his wife Kajol in 2018.

After being asked the couple numerous questions about their personal lives, including a question on their wedding anniversary, Ajay struggled to get the date right. While he guessed February correctly, he got the date wrong. “February 22.. 23?" he guessed when an angry Kajol revealed it was February 24. Ajay shared the iconic moment with the caption, “Reminder."

The couple has featured together in numerous films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha before they tied the knot in 1999. They starred in films like Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum. Their latest outing together was Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Image: Instagram/Kajol