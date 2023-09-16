Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Come Together For Singham 3 Muhurat Shoot?

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all pivotal parts of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The actors are reported to come together for the shoot of the upcoming film Singham 3. The third installment of the action film is scheduled to release soon. While not much is known about the film’s cast yet, it's reported that Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the film.

3 things you need to know

Ajay Devgn headlines the Singham movies.

Ranveer Singh played the lead role in Simmba (2018).

Singham 3 will release on 15 August 2024 alongside Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to begin shoot for Singham 3 today?

As per new reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn and the other actors will commence the shoot for the Rohit Shetty film today. The actors are reported to shoot at the YRF Studios today (September 16). The film’s muhurat shot is reported to be shot first.

(Ajay Devgn in Singham | Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Sources told the online publication, “Rohit Shetty is keen on starting work on Singham 3. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and the makers have locked in the date for mahurat on September 16. It will be held in YRF Studios in suburban Mumbai and will be attended by the star cast.”

Arjun Kapoor to play the antagonist?

As per the latest reports, the Ishaqzaade actor has been roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film. Though there is no official confirmation yet, sources close to the film’s development have told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Kapoor has joined the cop universe. The source revealed that the actor will play the role of villain against the cops.

The source revealed, “Yes, Arjun Kapoor is joining the Rohit Shetty cop universe and this is the biggest surprise that Rohit and his team have kept under wraps. However, the twist in the tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero. Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham.”