Ajay Devgn Remembers Dad Veeru On His 88th Birth Anniversary; 'Could Never Beat His Smile'

Seasoned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media handles on Saturday to remember his late father Veeru Devgn on the occasion of his 88th birthday anniversary. Veeru Devgn was a veteran Indian action choreographer who worked on over 200 films like Kranti, Mr. Natwarlal, Prem Rog and many more.

The celebrated personality of Bollywood passed away on May 27, 2019. On his 88th birthday anniversary, actor Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Ajay Devgn remembers his late father Veeru Devgn

Taking to his Instagram on June 25, 2022, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of his late father Veeru Devgn who is seen smiling jubilantly. The 53-year-old wrote in the caption, ''I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday, Papa'' and adorned it with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Devgn also paid a tribute to his father on the occasion of Father's Day. He shared a picture of his son, Yug, on the sets with him learning the ropes of handling a camera. The scenario reminded Devgn of his late father as he would accompany him on the sets when he was little. He wrote in the caption,

''It's moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could. #FathersDay''

Similarly, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Ajay Devgn paid a tribute to his father aka his Guru. He wrote, ''Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour #GuruPurnima''.

More on Ajay Devgn

On the professional front, the seasoned actor recently released his debut directorial venture Runway 36 also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. After a successful run at the box office, the aviation-based thriller is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, he is gearing up for the release of the mystery thriller Drishyam 2 also starring Tabu in the lead role. Announcing the release date of the highly anticipated venture, he wrote, ''Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022''.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn