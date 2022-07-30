Ajay Devgn Reveals Chiranjeevi Sent Him 'good Wishes' After He Bagged 3rd National Award

Popular Bollywood star Ajay Devgn became the talk of the town on July 22 when the National Film Awards 2022 winners were announced. The actor bagged his third national award for Best Actor for his role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and wishes poured in for him from fans and his friends and fellow actors from the industry. Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to thank all those who sent him their best wishes on his glorious win and revealed that he also received wishes from the much-loved actor Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi extendes wishes to Ajay Devgn on National Awards 2022 win

Ajay Devgn headed to his Instagram account and penned down a sweet note as he thanked all those who sent him their best after his massive win. He mentioned that he has not been able to thank each person for their kind words as he was 'neck-deep' in shooting for his next project, Bhola. However, he mentioned he was 'grateful' to everyone for their love and wishes as he wrote-

"I got a lot of good wishes from my friends, seniors & colleagues including Chiranjeevi sir for my National Award win. I haven't been able to thank each of you personally because I'm neck-deep in the Bholaa shoot. However, I humbly acknowledge all the love and I'm grateful to everyone for your wishes & blessings."

Soon after his victory was announced, Ajay Devgn shared a statement, which was posted by industry tracker Taran Adarsh. In his note the Runway 34 actor thanked his parents, God and his fans for their love and mentioned he was 'elated' on his win. He shared the award for Best Actor with Suriya, who won for his role in Soorarai Pottru, and Devgn extended his wishes to him as well. He wrote, "I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

