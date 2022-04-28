Last Updated:

Ajay Devgn Said 'There's Nothing South Or North' Before His Controversial Tweet To Sudeepa

Ajay Devgn said there was 'nothing south or north' to stress the importance of one 'Indian film industry' before his controversial tweet to Kichcha Sudeepa.

Joel Kurian
Ajay Devgn attracted criticism from various quarters after expressing his disapproval of Kichcha Sudeepa's statement that Hindi was 'no longer the national language' amid the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor-filmmaker, wrongly stating that Hindi was the national language, asked the latter why he dubbed his Kannada films in Hindi and became a massive talking point on social media. Not just netizens and some celebrities, politicians like former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy were scathing in their comments against the Singham star. 

Ajay is currently busy with the promotions of his movie Runway 34, which he has produced, directed and also starring in. During one of the interviews a couple of days ago, he had opened up on the 'North vs South' debate. The artiste had asserted that it was one Indian film industry and that mainstream films and movies down South were both doing well across the nation and taking inspiration from each other. 

Ajay Devgn said there was 'nothing South or North' in film industry days before 'Hindi is national language' tweet

Ajay, along with co-star Rakul Preet Singh, had shot for an interview with TV & radio personality Siddharth Kannan earlier this week. A video from that interview, first published on Monday, has been released after the actor's controversial tweet.

The actor was asked if the film industry was becoming 'pan-India' amid the success of his own RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 as it received love from across the nation through its dubbed versions, unlike only in the states associated with the original language it was made in. 

Ajay replied that there was 'nothing South or North' and that it was just the 'Indian film industry.' He added that both 'we' and 'they' were doing the 'same thing'.

He was then asked about Bollywood remaking films from South, but this trend changing in a way with South films being dubbed in multiple languages. The Padma Shri recipient replied that Bollywood films too were being remade in South, unlike just the vice-versa. He added that Bollywood films could release in South, and South films could release in mainstream Hindi cinema markets if there was no language barrier.

Ajay Devgn questions Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Hindi is not national language'; receives flak

Ajay Devgn told Sudeepa that Hindi 'was and will remain the national language', questioning the rationale behind the latter dubbing his films in Hindi. The 'friends' eventually cleared their 'misunderstanding' with the Sandalwood star stating that his statement was perhaps taken out of context by the former. 

However, by then, many celebrities, including former Karnataka CMs HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah slammed Ajay. A group of pro-Kannada activists even held a protest against the National Award-winner in Bengaluru before being detained.

