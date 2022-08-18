Ajay Devgn Says He 'worked Hard' To Achieve His Father's Dream; 'He Wanted Me To Become..'

Actor Ajay Devgn recently garnered a positive response for his film Runway 34 which was even produced and directed by the actor himself. It featured Ajay Devgn along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and others in pivotal roles. While the actor currently has a lot in the pipeline including movies namely Drishyam 2, Thank God, Cirkus, Bholaa, Maidaan and Naam, he recently reflected on how his father Veeru Devgn always wanted him to get into films.

Ajay Devgn reveals how his father Veeru Devgn wanted his career to be

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn recalled how his late father and action director Veeru Devgn wanted him to get into films and became an actor. He further mentioned how he worked hard towards achieving his father’s dream and added that he was grateful to God, his fans and his parents’ blessing that things worked out for him.

“My father had a dream for me. He wanted me to become an actor. So, I worked hard towards achieving that dream and I am grateful to God, my fans and my parents’ blessings that things worked out for me,” he stated.

Furthermore, while praising his father, Ajay Devgn stated that he was a self-made man who became a legend and added how he respected his profession and his fellow workers. Adding to it, Ajay Devgn hoped that he will be able to follow in his footsteps.

“My father was a self-made man, who became a legend. I have seen him work really hard to get to where he reached. And, till the end of his life, he respected his profession and his fellow workers. He was also a family-oriented man and he provided us with the best. If I am able to follow in his footsteps, I will be happy. It is all I can ask for", he added.

On the other hand, when asked about his daughter Nysa’s plan to join the film industry, Ajay Devgn asserted that she hadn’t told anyone about her final career choice and added that it would be completely her decision. “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her. These are bridges you cross when you come to them. You cannot discuss this a day too early or a day too late. It will be Nysa’s decision all the way,” he stated.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn