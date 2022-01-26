Last Updated:

Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor & More Hail Mumbai Police For Women Safety Cell 'Nirbhaya Squad'

To ensure women's safety, the Mumbai police formed the Nirbhaya Squad and has been receiving praise from celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor.

To ensure women's safety, the Mumbai police has formed the Nirbhaya Squad and has been receiving praise from celebrities from the Bollywood industry after the step was taken. The police also created awareness about the helpline number issued for women safety, i.e., 103 in wake of the new initiative. Actors including Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and others lauded the efforts of the Mumbai police and expressed their feelings about the initiative on Twitter.

Bollywood actors praise Mumbai Police for women safety cell 'Nirbhaya Squad'

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared the video that Mumbai police's official site released to spread awareness about the initiative. The actor called it an 'absolutely admirable initiative' and also mentioned that 103 was the helpline number that women in any crisis could call. Vicky Kaushal also shared the same clip and spread awareness about the Nirbhaya Squad. Akshay Kumar also called it a 'great initiative' as he wrote, "Nirbhaya Squad, a great initiative by @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for women’s safety. In case of an emergency or to report any women related crimes, dial 103, a dedicated helpline number." Arjun Kapoor also spread awareness about the Mumbai Police's women safety initiative.

Shahid Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging platform and penned down three tweets about the Nirbhaya Squad. He wrote, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called Nirbhaya squad". The actor called it a 'great initiative' and hoped it would 'curb the harassment against women'. Anupam Kher also took to Twitter and called the initiative 'amazing and helpful', and Amitabh Bachchan also created awareness about it.

Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter and shared the video by the Mumbai police as she thanked and congratulated them on their efforts to protect women. Boney Kapoor also reacted to the new initiative and wrote, "Salute the Mumbai Police initiative on women's safety. @MumbaiPolice  #RepublicDay". Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand called it an 'initiative to be proud of'.

Mumbai police released a video announcing the formation of the squad. The video saw several women around the city in danger or in uncomfortable situations. They then called the helpline number, 103 and police officials arrived at their location. The caption penned down read, "“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha, Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya! Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city - Nirbhaya Squad." 

