Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo never fails to give major couple goals to their fans. The celeb couple has completed 22 years of marital bliss and will be soon ringing into their 23rd year with their anniversary on Feb 24. Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding ceremony and they are blessed with two children - daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgan.

The two have worked in several films with each other and whenever they appear together on chat shows or give interviews, they show their quirky side. The couple never misses a chance to pull each other’s leg. Recently, Ajay Devgn shared a hilarious meme from an interesting incident that happened on a chat show.

Ajay Devgn shares hilarious meme ahead of their anniversary

On Tuesday, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a hilarious meme that happens to be from a popular chat show. Ajay Devgn and Kajol appeared on the show in which the De De Pyaar De actor couldn’t remember his wedding date.

During the rapid-fire round of the show, Ajay was asked to share his wedding date and the Tanhaji actor messed it up. He did make some guesses that were very close but couldn't recall the exact date. He said 22nd, 23rd 1999 which were all wrong, then Kajol reminded him of the exact date i.e 24th of February 1999. After which fans made hilarious memes on the incident. Sharing one of those, Ajay Devgn captioned his post as "Reminder (green tick emoji)"

Here's a look at his post -

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens were very quick to react to the post. One of the users wrote "Anniversary( three laughing emoticons)Why You are So Cute Ajay Sir (smiley and heart emoticon)," another user wrote "What an epic segment this was!! (heart and fire emoticon)."

Earlier, Kajol had shared an appreciation post for her husband Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in the industry.

Kajol shares special post as Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Ajay and penned down a long note about how proud she is of him and all that he has accomplished in three decades. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post as "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking!."

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn