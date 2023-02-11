Ajay Devgn Shares Photo From Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleek Oberoi Wedding; Pens Heartfelt Note

Ajay Devgn attended Drishyam 2 filmmaker Abhishek Pathak's marriage with Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9. Ajay, on Saturday, took to Twitter to share a photo from the wedding that featured the actor along with the newlyweds and their family.

They all looked stunning in ethnic outfits, Ajay Devgn could be seen donning off-white kurta set.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: "Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here’s wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead"

Check out his tweet below:

Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here’s wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead. pic.twitter.com/QqfN1Ed3Ij — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 11, 2023

On February 10, the couple shared a couple of adorable pictures from their wedding, where the Khuda Haafiz star could be seen wearing a beautiful embellished red lehenga, while Abhishek wore a bandhgala sherwani.

Check out their marriage pictures below:

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's love story

Abhishek and Shivaleeka reportedly met each other on the sets of Khuda Hafiz and fell in love. The couple dated secretly for a brief period of time before opening up about their relationship with their close friends and family.

A few days ago, Shivaleeka shared a mushy post with beau Abhishek and hinted that they will be tying the knot this month. The director proposed to the actress in September, last year.

More about Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak's bond

Abhishek Pathak directed Ajay Devgn recent hit Drishyam 2 that also starred Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office.