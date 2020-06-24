Ajay Devgn Shares 'good Vibes' Post; Fans Ask 'when Will Sooryavanshi Release?'

Ajay Devgn shared a stunning picture of himself on his official social media handle in the wee hours of the day. Through the caption, Devgn expressed his 'Good vibes' and wrote, "We’ll rise, heal & conquer." Not only this but the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor also wrote, "Stay safe."

His post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans cascaded to drop comments on his post. Amid so many comments, a fan also questioned Ajay about the release of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh. The user wrote, "Sir Sooryavanshi kab aayegi" (When will Sooryavanshi release).

Many also gushed to drop hearts and fire emoticons on Ajay Devgn's Instagram post. While a user wrote, "Killer", another fan said, "Singham style." Check out Ajay Devgn's post here.

On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgn, as he shared a priceless throwback picture with him.

Ajay Devgn's heartwarming caption to the post read, "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day." As seen in the B&W photo, Ajay stands inside the boxing ring and the father-son duo is all smiling as they are having a conversation.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn is unstoppable, as the 51-year-old actor has a slew of movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in the film titled, Bhuj: The Pride Of Inda, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series.

The actor is also a part of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's upcoming outing, Maidaan. The movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Moreover, he is also a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie, Sooryavanshi.

The release of the film Sooryavanshi is postponed due to the pandemic. The trailer launch event of the film created quite a buzz amongst fans. Not only this, but the Shivaay actor will also join Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others in RRR, an upcoming movie helmed by S.S. Rajamouli.

