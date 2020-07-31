Ajay Devgn Urges Fans To Wear Mask Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Shares Message

Several celebrities have urged their fans to wear a face mask, following the guidelines of preventing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. The recent being Ajay Devgn, who earlier today, posted a video on his social media handle that gives a message of wearing a face mask whenever you step-out. The video was with regard to carrying maximum protection while venturing out in these times. Check out the video that the Singham star shared -

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Set For OTT Release Of 'Bhuj' And 'Big Bull' On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Ajay Devgn posts about the importance of a mask

Ajay Devgn is a very active celebrity on social media. On July 31, 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to post an animated video explaining the importance of wearing a face mask and urging fans to do the same. He captioned the video, “Here is a great message reminding all of us to wear a mask regardless of the fact that we may be going out just next door. Please share this message with all your friends and family”.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn To Turn Action Director For His Next Film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'?

Just as Ajay Devgn posted this video of his social media, it set the internet on fire. The video gained over 30,000 views within an hour. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation and hoping for more power to the actor for spreading such an informative message. Fans also said that wearing a mask is “absolutely” vital and some even called the video beautiful.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' & Devgn's 'Bhuj's' OTT Rights Sold For Over â‚¹100 Crores?

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the historic epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that released in the theatres on January 10, 2020. The movie was Ajay Devgn’s 100th movie in the Bollywood industry, and also cast Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar as the lead characters. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the story of Tanhaji Malusare who was a military leader in the Maratha Empire and has fought alongside Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj in various battles throughout the years. Tanhaji Malusare is popular for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad. The film was a major success at the box office.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' & Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' To Be The First Films To Resume Shooting

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash as the lead characters. The first character looks were recently revealed. The movie will not be released theatrically and will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar, due to the pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.