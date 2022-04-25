Ajay Devgn Shares Update On YRF's Superhero Film And 'Son Of Sardaar 2'; Details Inside

Actor Ajay Devgn is touted as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. From playing Ajay Salgaonkar in his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991) to essaying the role of Venkata Rama Raju in SS Rajamouli's directorial, RRR, the Bhuj actor has proved to be a true gem. Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Runway 34. Not only he has essayed the role of the lead actor in the film, but the Singham actor has also donned the hat of director and producer for Runway 34.

Recently, while promoting his film upcoming film Runway 34, Ajay Devgn opened up about his upcoming project, which is Son of Sardaar 2. He also talked about YRF’s superhero film.

'The Yash Raj Film is happening' says Ajay Devgn

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Tanhaji actor revealed that The Yash Raj Film is happening and he is still working on it, adding, "We will let you know soon." Sharing an update on Son of Sardaar 2, which is a sequel to 2012's film of the same name, Devgn said, "We are working on a script for the sequel, Let’s see what happens." Devgn also opened up about the films he is interested in making in future which include ideas like unsung heroes of the nation, stating that two-three scripts are ready and he is yet to decide on which one to finalize.

The Golmaal actor also opened up about why he directs fewer films, mentioning that he always directs films that are not easy to make. Ajay said, "I like films that challenge me during their making." He further asserted that if there is a story that inspires him so much that he feels like telling it himself, then only he directs it.

More on Runway 34

Runway 34 is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. Other cast members of the film include Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Kaur, Akanksha Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati in pivotal roles. The film also marks Ajay and Big B's collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn_universe