Ajay Devgn Spills Beans On What Made Him Marry Kajol; 'It Just Went In A Flow'

Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved pairs in the industry. They tied the knot in 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding ceremony and have completed 23 years of marital bliss. The celeb couple often shares pictures with each other and their love story is nothing less than a fairytale. Recently, actor Ajay Devgn opened up about what made him marry his ladylove Kajol.

Ajay Devgn reveals why he married Kajol

In a candid interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, the Singham actor opened up on why he decided to marry Kajol and how they started dating each other without even proposing. Upon being asked the reason for marrying his wife, Devgn replied-

“I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow.”

The actor further added that there are times of disagreements in every marriage but one should know how to handle them. Adding to this Devgn said-

“But you have to manage those disagreements…Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.”

Further, Ajay concluded by saying that in every relationship one should not stick to their egos and apologize if they are wrong and move on. He also says that he cares a lot about his wife Kajol but shows it in a different way as he is not that expressive as a person.

Ajay Devgn reveals that he found Kajol arrogant in their first meeting

Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on the set of the 1995 film Hulchul. In an old interview with Pioneer, Ajay opened up about his first meeting with Kajol. He revealed that he found her to be arrogant, loud and very talkative. Adding to this the Runway 34 actor said-

"I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn't very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens"

Image: Instagram/@kajol