Ajay Devgn, Tabu Share Fond Memories With Late Director Nishikant Kamat, 'We All Miss Him'

With the suspense sequel Drishyam 2 on its way for theatrical release, the makers dropped the trailer on October 17. Bringing together the powerful duo, Ajay Devgn and Tabu back on the screen, the second part of the thriller looks more promising.

The suspense thriller is the sequel to the 2015 Hindi film and a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, part one was a sleeper hit, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The filmmaker died in 2020 at the age of 50. Now at the trailer launch event on Monday, the two stars got emotional while remembering the work done by the director.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu remember Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

For those unaware, the duties of the second part have been donned by Abhishek Pathak. Nishikant who was suffering from cirrhosis passed away in August 2020 at the age of 50. Recently during the trailer launch of Drishyam 2 in Goa, the Ishq actor spoke about Nishikant and said. "I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part. Without him, this wasn't possible.”

The sequel is also an ode to the director, revealing Tabu who was mesmerised by the shooting experience of the first part. "I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part," Tabu said. During the press conference at the trailer launch, Devgn was asked about Nishikant's legacy and memories to which the star gasped and said, “However much I talk about Nishi, it won't be enough. We all miss him. If he was here, we would have all been very happy. But the show must go on.”

Nishikant was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, 2020. In a statement, the hospital said that Kamat was admitted with a complaint of fever and excessive fatigue.

“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension.”

