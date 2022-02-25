Ajay Devgn Talks About 'endless Opportunities' While Hinting At International Ventures

Actor Ajay Devgn seems to have already gotten his plate full with upcoming highly anticipated releases namely RRR, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Runway 34 and more. He was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt where he played a brief yet significant role of Karim Lala. Apart from acting, the seasoned actor is also busy with his directorial ventures.

Currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the actor talked about exploring the opportunity of international ventures. The series will premier on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 4, 2022.

Ajay Devgn hints at international ventures

In an interview with Variety ahead of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness release, the 52-year-old actor was asked about his plans to act in international projects produced in the USA or UK. Answering in an affirmative tone, Devgn confirmed that the talks about the same are underway as he stated, ''Talks are on''. However, he pointed out it was still 'premature' to mention anything at this stage.

He further continued, ''Who knows who you will end up saying hello to on the other side of the world,'' He also mentioned that actors and filmmakers are now provided with 'endless opportunities' with industries from across the world showing willingness to merge. Devgn stated, ''Actors/filmmakers in today’s day have endless opportunities and great interactions with East and West, North and South merging effortlessly.''

More on Ajay Devgn

As mentioned earlier, the actor is busy with several projects lined up for release. He is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR also starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. Ajay Devgn will also appear in Runway 34 which also marks his venture as a producer. Furthermore, his film Maidaan is scheduled to be released in June this year. The actor will also be seen in films like Cirkus, Thank God, Bholaa and Drishyam 2.

Talking about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the actor took to his social media to share a new sneak peek into the thriller series ahead of release. He wrote, ''Tumhe jald hi milwaunga meri iss duniya se.#HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March. #RudraOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS''

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn