Ajay Devgn Talks About Evolution Of Bollywood After Working In 100 Films

Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has dominated the Indian Box Office for nearly 29 years, ever since his debut in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. The actor is now set to feature in the 100th film of his career, Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, which is set to release on January 10, 2020.

The movie will be a historical epic based on the Battle for Sinhagad and Ajay will essay the role of the legendary Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, who led the Marathas during that battle.

In a recent interview with a news daily, Ajay Devgn was asked about evolution that Bollywood has gone through over the course of his 100 film career.

Ajay Devgn talks about the changes in Bollywood that he has experienced after his 100 film career

Replying to the question about the evolution of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn said that the industry as a whole had now become far more professional compared to how it was when he started his career.

To him, the industry felt like two different people, two entirely different industries altogether. He continued by saying that Bollywood was never this professional when he started off, but it was a lot of fun, which was something that he missed.

However, the stakes were too high now and one could not afford to take it easy anymore. The actor further said that earlier, they would chill for hours and have fun on the set when the shoot was not happening. But all that has changed with the new professional mindset.

Ajay Devgn added that one now had to complete their schedule on time as everything was on a tight budget and every hour cost money. He then talked about his own growth over the course of his long and illustrious career and said that he personally had become a lot more responsible.

They used to do 15 films at a time, but now they were so involved in every project that they had to focus on every detail. Furthermore, Ajay Devgn also revealed that there is a lot more media pressure in this era. Earlier, actors never read a review or did promotions of this kind (referring to the Interview itself). The film would be slated for release and they were told about it, as simple as that.

