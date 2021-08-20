Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently appeared as a guest on the upcoming renewed season of the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was featured while promoting his recently released film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sony Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a new promo for the episode. The short video clip shows Ajay Devgn teasing the host Kapil Sharma for the paternity break he recently took before coming back with the new season.

Ajay Devgn teases Kapil Sharma for paternity break

Poore Hindustaan ko hasaane @KapilSharmaK9 ho gaye hain taiyyar! Aur iss jashn mein chaar chaand lagaane, @ajaydevgn aur @akshaykumar, aa rahe hai iss baar! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow from tomorrow, Sat-Sun at 9:30pm, only on Sony TV pic.twitter.com/3kLQ2DCMvo — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 20, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sony Entertainment Television has released a new promo for the upcoming episode featuring Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi. In the video, Devgn can be seen asking Sharma about the curious timing of the comedy show going off the air in the month of January this year. He asked, "Tera show January mein band hua tha na? Aur February mein baccha hogaya (Your show shut down in January right? And you had your baby in February)?"

Sharma replied, "Feb mein toh product release hua na? Shooting toh chal hi rahi thi 9 mahine se (Feb was when the product was released. The shoot had been on since nine months)." Sharma's witty reply left Archana Puran Singh in splits. Devgn, too, couldn't stop laughing.

The Indian comedian took a break from his comedy show ahead of the birth of his son named Trishaan. Sharma said that he wished to spend time with his wife, Ginni Chatrath and their children. The couple is also a proud parent of daughter Anayra. Sharma is all set to return with the same cast members- Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

As Ajay appeared on the show to promote his war-based film, his co-actor Nora Fatehi also joined him. In the promo video, Ajay can be seen pushing Sharma away from Fatehi, who recommends a 'detox' to him for his possessiveness. Meanwhile, in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Devgn is seen portraying an Air Force officer. Based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the film specifically depicts a tale of how 300 women from villages near Bhuj repaired a destroyed runway overnight. Along with Devgn and Nora, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk.

IMAGE: AJAY DEVGN INSTAGRAM