Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34's premiere is nearing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Speaking of which, on Friday, April 1, Ajay Devgn took to social media to tease fans with a snippet of the film's upcoming track titled Mitra Re. While doing so, he also unveiled the release date of the song, thereby leaving netizens excited.

When is Mitra Re releasing?

Going by the teaser of Mitra Re, the song appears to be a soulful rendition of friendship and trust. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, the video of the Mitra Re features Ajay Devgn as pilot Vikrant Khanna who is trying to save the passengers almost 35000 above the ground with the help of his co-pilot played by Rakul Preet Singh. The teaser clip gives fans a glimpse of a few important scenes from Runway 34 thereby raising their excitement for the film's release. Alongside the teaser, Ajay Devgn also announced the release date of the song stating,"#MitraRe by@arijitsingh and @jasleenroyal, is scheduled to land on your playlist on 02nd April 2022. #Runway34". Watch the teaser below:

Netizens react:

As soon as the teaser of Mitra Re surfaced online, netizens couldn't control their excitement. A slew of users dropped heart and fire emoticons under the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, a fan added that they can't 'wait' for the release of the track, another wrote, "I'm toh extremely excited for this song".

More about Runway 34

Helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the thriller drama Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakansha Singh, Angira Dhar, and Ajey Nagar in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is inspired by true incidents and revolves around the life of a flying prodigy Captain Vikrant Khanna. While taking off from an international destination, Khanna's flight takes a mysterious course thereby causing a series of confusion and chaos. The movie narrates how the flying prodigy makes an attempt to save the lives of all the passengers almost 35000 feet above the ground and the investigation that follows after the incident.

