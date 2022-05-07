Ajay Devgn Teases Sequel Of His Rom-com 'De De Pyaar De'; Reveals Script Is Being Written

While Ajay Devgn is basking in the success of his recent thriller Runway 34, fans may witness the star reprise his role in the sequel of De De Pyaar De. The 2019 romantic comedy directed by Akiv Ali saw Ajay take on the role of a middle-aged non-resident Indian going through a divorcee, who decides to marry a woman half his age. Chaos ensues when Ayesha is introduced to his family, including his soon to be ex-wife and children.

The film, which also starred Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Jimmy Shergill, opened up to positive responses from the audience and was deemed a commercial success. The actor finally confirmed the sequel, however, revealing only a minute detail.

Ajay Devgn teases sequel of his 2019 rom-com De De Pyaar De

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that makers are working on the sequel and added, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when." If the sequel comes to fruition, it would mark Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay's fourth collaboration. They were recently seen in Runway 34, and are also uniting for Indra Kumar’s social comedy Thank God, which also has Sidharth Malhotra in a pivotal role.

While his recent release was speculated to be based on the true event of the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi, which narrowly escaped crashing in 2015 after facing difficulties landing at the Cochin International Airport owing to extreme weather conditions, the Federation of Indian Pilots has quashed these rumours and recently released a statement.

According to ANI, FIP Secretary Captain CS Randhawa in his statement mentioned, "The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers."

He maintained that while everyone appreciates and enjoys the artistic licence of a movie director, a 'thrilling tale' shouldn't be perceived as a true depiction of the professionalism of airline pilots who undertake several flights every day responsibly and safely.

Runway 34 also starred superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. Ajay's third directorial venture was released on 29 April 2022.

(Image: @ajaydevgn/Instagram)