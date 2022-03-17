Ajay Devgn To Be A Part Of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Baiju Bawra?' Details Inside

After Gangubai Kathiawadi's success, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next ambitious magnum opus Baiju Bawra has managed to grab the limelight. The film's plot centres around the story of the singer Baiju, who wants to defeat the great musician Tansen in a musical debate.

There is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the film. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to play the lead characters in the film. The duo is all set to reunite for the second time after fans loved their chemistry in Gully Boy. The latest reports suggest that Ajay Devgn is in talks for the film and might be joining Alia and Ranveer in the highly talked about project Baiju Bawra.

Will Ajay Devgn be a part of the Ranveer Singh starrer Baiju Bawra?

Ajay Devgn collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn is in talks to once again collaborate with the renowned director to portray the character of Tansen in the film. Reportedly, he is close to sealing the deal for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. A close source revealed the portal,

“When SLB worked with Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi after 23 years, he was apprehensive about the experience. But they got along famously. Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Devgn had a big hand in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He wants Devgn to be part of Baiju Bawra. It is a role with shades of grey in it. But Ajay Devgn has never been afraid to go where others are afraid to.”

For the unversed, Baiju Bawra marks the fourth collaboration of the Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, it will be Alia's second collaboration with SLB. Earlier, Baiju Bawra was slated to release in Diwali 2021, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's development was put on halt. As per various reports, Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in the lead roles. The movie was a musical 'megahit' having a mighty run of 100 weeks in the theatres.

Image: PTI