Ajay Devgn To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How B-town Celebs Are Celebrating Independence Day

On India's 75th Independence Day, B-town celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma & more penned heartfelt posts for 'all Indians' around globe.

Ajay Devgn
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated India's 75th Independence Day with the cast and crew members of his upcoming film 'Bholaa'.

Anupam Kher
Image: Instagram/@anupampkher

To mark 75 years of India's Independence, Anupam Kher shared a video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen hoisting the Tricolour.

Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra wished his fans on social media by sharing a snip from his hit film 'Shamshera', also starring Kiara Advani.

Sara Ali Khan
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage as she marked 75th Independence Day.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Image: Instagram/@neetu54

On Independence Day 2022, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hoisted the National Flag dressed in a yellow shirt with jeans. 

Priyanka Chopra
Image: Twitter/@piyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra also showed her active participation in celebrating 75 years of India's independence. She shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom".

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Twitter/@shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor shared a video with 'Saare Jahan Se Acha' being played in the background to mark Independence Day 2022. 

Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma wished 'all Indians' around the globe a 'Happy Independence Day' as she and her husband Virat Kohli posed for a pic with the Tricolour.

