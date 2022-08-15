Ajay Devgn To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How B-town Celebs Are Celebrating Independence Day

Quick links:
Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated India's 75th Independence Day with the cast and crew members of his upcoming film 'Bholaa'.
To mark 75 years of India's Independence, Anupam Kher shared a video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen hoisting the Tricolour.
Sidharth Malhotra wished his fans on social media by sharing a snip from his hit film 'Shamshera', also starring Kiara Advani.
On Independence Day 2022, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hoisted the National Flag dressed in a yellow shirt with jeans.
Priyanka Chopra also showed her active participation in celebrating 75 years of India's independence. She shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom".
Shahid Kapoor shared a video with 'Saare Jahan Se Acha' being played in the background to mark Independence Day 2022.