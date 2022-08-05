Starting from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale, actor Kajol has delivered various blockbuster films. The actor, who has been ruling over the Indian cinema for 30 years with her impeccable craft, ringed in her 48th birthday today.

Out of all the lovely wishes Kajol is receiving, the special one has to come from her husband-actor Ajay Devgn. To commemorate the joyous occasion, Ajay shared a quirky video on Twitter along with a big revelation that just proved the amount of love and admiration they hold for each other.

Ajay Devgn wishes his wife Kajol on her birthday

Ajay took to Twitter and shared a video on his wife’s birthday that showed the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star’s incoming call on Ajay’s phone and how he swiped his screen to pick up Kajol’s call. As soon as the Singham star received the call, he was ushered by beautiful pictures of the birthday girl.

When she calls, I never fail to pick up 😉



Happy birthday dearest @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/OgUNBcYex2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 4, 2022

While extending his greetings, Ajay wrote, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up. Happy birthday dearest @kajol”. A couple of days back, Kajol who completed 30 years in the cinema, had received wishes from Ajay where he had shared a still from their last film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Praising his wife’s on-screen persona and irresistible charm, he wrote, “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories.”

Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories. pic.twitter.com/l1KHXvjiaz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 31, 2022



While Ajay has acted in over 100 films, he has directed only 3 films, namely U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. The actor is set to return as the director for the fourth time next year with Bholaa, which is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen in the movie The Last Hurrah.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His next Maidaan is also in the pipeline whose release date is yet to be finalized. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5.

