Ajay Devgn Wouldn't Trade THESE 'baap-beta' Moments For Anything In The World

Ajay Devgn recently took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt post with his son Yug Devgn. The Bholaa actor shared two photos of himself with Yug and captioned them, "The best part of any day is this… Won’t trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world." In the photos, the father-son duo can be seen sharing some candid moments together. In both photos, Ajay Devgn can be seen hugging his son from behind.

While the Singham actor wore a beige-coloured hoodie, his son Yug opted for a light blue T-shirt. Soon after the actor posted the photos, fans took to the comments section to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "Father is telling his son to see this is how blockbuster movies are made," and another fan commented, "It's Amazing."

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn shared a photo of him with Yug and captioned the post, "My boy has already learnt how to talk the talk." In the photo, the duo twinned in white while Ajay Devgn was seen holding a mic for his son as he spoke to the crowd. After he made the post, fans commented, "Most sweet father and his son."

Ajay Devgn work front

Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the film Bholaa, which was an action-adventure film. The story was about a man named Bholaa who returns home after 10 years of imprisonment. However, he faces a lot of challenges after his return and the story continues thereafter.

Next, the star will be seen in the sport-drama film titled Maidaan. The movie is helmed by Amit Sharma and is based on the real-life story of a coach named Syed Abdul Rahim. He was popularly known as the architect of modern football in India. Reportedly, the film will release on June 23, 2023. The music in the film will be composed by A.R. Rahman.

