Ajay Devgn's Best Scenes From The 1996 Hit Action-film 'Jaan'

Ajay Devgn is the most popular and one of the talented celebrities in Bollywood. He has been in the film industry for over three decades and is a well-known actor who has made films with most of the top actors in the industry. His popular films like De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, and many more films have amazed the fans for decades. Ajay Devgn has featured in almost all genres of films and gave his best to them all.

In 1996, Devgn was seen in the movie Jaan. The film was helmed by Raj Kanwar. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Twinkle Khanna in the lead role. Jaan was a super hit film at the box office. The story of the film revolved around a Police Commissioner Suryadeo Singh who hires Karan, a trained weapons expert, to protect his daughter Kajal. But later, Kajal, who is uninformed of Karan's secret mission, falls in love with him.

Best scenes from the film 'Jaan'

Ajay Devgn’s best fight scene

In this scene, a police commissioner who hires a young man to be his granddaughter's bodyguard realises that the man is, in fact, a killer hired by his cousin. And in order to kill his granddaughter and inherit the family estate, all this drama is created. And to save Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn fights with the goons. Have a look at this amazing fighting scene here.

Ajay Devgn’s heartbroken scene

In this scene, Ajay Devgn is really hurt and also in a pathetic condition where his mother is very ill. This is a heartbreaking scene from Jaan in which Ajay Devgn's character goes at all end to save his ailing mother Aruna Irani. Have a look at the scene here.

Ajay Devgn & Twinkle Khanna’s best dialogue

In this scene, Twinkle Khanna effortlessly tries to convince Ajay Devgn and let him accept that he loves her. But, Ajay Devgn lies her and refuses to do so, and hence this scene has some very heart-touching dialogues of the lead actors. Have a look at the best dialogues and love scene of Ajay and Twinkle from the film Jaan.

