Ajay Devgn's Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And More Send Warm Wishes

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn turned a year older on April 2, 2022. The actor rang into his 53rd birthday and has been receiving warm birthday wishes from his fans across the world since midnight. Last year, Ajay Devgn completed three decades in the film industry and over such a long time, he has made friends with several stars. Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and more Bollywood stars recently showered the Runway 34 actor with love as they shared some throwback pictures.

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have been friends for years. The two not only share a deep bond of friendship but also have been in one frame for various films. On Ajay Devgn's special day, the Dasvi star shared a throwback picture of the two of them from the sets of the 1997 film Major Saab. In the photo, the two actors could be seen sitting on the roof of a car. While Ajay Devgn wore a white and beige coloured outfit with a hat, Abhishek Bachchan was casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts.

Sharing the vintage picture, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned how he would never forget the generosity, guidance and love of the Runway 34 star. He wrote, "Happy birthday AJ. A photo from the shoot of Major Saab. My first job as a production boy in 1997. I knew nothing about a film set, and you taught me so much and prepared me to deal with it all ( at times, you still do ). You decided to take a 21yr old under your wing and guide him. I will never forget your generosity, guidance and love…. Never. Happy birthday my brother. May you continue to rise and shine, always."

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty send heartfelt wishes to the actor

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's friendship dates back decades as the two began their acting journey together in Bollywood. The two stars have often talked about their bond and how their friendship has only grown with time. The Khiladi star shared a picture from the 2021 film Sooryavanshi and wrote, "Be it acting or directing, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runway success! Happy birthday."

Suniel Shetty shared a years-old picture with Ajay Devgn on Twitter. In the caption, Shetty wrote, "Grateful to have a friend like you who stood the test of time by me. Wish you the happiest birthday AJ @ajaydevgn Stay blessed!" Esha Deol, who recently shared the screen with Devgn in Rudra, also posted a photo with him to wish him a happy birthday.

Image: PTI