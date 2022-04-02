Ajay Devgn's Birthday: When The Actor Revealed He Didn't Like Kajol In Their First Meeting

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The two have been married for over two decades and never fail to give away major couple goals to their fans. While the couple's romance dates back to the 90s, it is safe to say that they are a perfect example of 'opposite attracts.' However, it was not love at first sight for this Bollywood couple as Ajay Devgn thought of Kajol to be loud and arrogant when he first met her.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on the set of the 1995 film Hulchul. In an old interview with Pioneer, Ajay Devgn once opened up about his first meeting with Kajol. The actor revealed he was not very keen to meet his then-future wife as he found Kajol to be arrogant, loud and very talkative. However, despite their opposite personalities, they ended up together.

Ajay Devgn said, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn't very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens," the Runway 34 star added.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's relationship timeline

Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on the sets of their first film Hulchul. The couple's first impression of each other was not good, yet love bloomed between them. They began dating two years after their first film and finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1999. They followed typical Maharashtrian rituals to exchange vows.

To date, both Ajay Devgn and Kajol like to keep their lives private, but never fail to give away couple goals every now and then. They are parents to two kids -- a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug.

Kajol wishes hubby Ajay Devgn a happy birthday with a hilarious post

Ajay Devgn rang into his 53rd birthday today. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beautiful picture of them in glamorous looks. In the caption, she penned a funny conversation between her and Devgn. The caption read, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de."

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn